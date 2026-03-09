Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 11,921 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Itron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,727,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 1,552.7% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,593,000 after acquiring an additional 282,587 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Itron by 21.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Itron by 63.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after acquiring an additional 156,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

Itron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Itron stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. Itron had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $73,023.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,601.50. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total transaction of $50,778.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,405.84. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 51,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,475 over the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

