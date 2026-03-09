Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 12,056 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Fieldview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 250.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $241.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $281.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,864,750. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,800. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock worth $37,901,485. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $265.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.14.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

