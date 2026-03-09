Fieldview Capital Management LLC Sells 62,245 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Fieldview Capital Management LLC lessened its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,245 shares during the period. Fieldview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter worth approximately $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,177,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,058,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,876,000 after buying an additional 365,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON during the second quarter worth $138,641,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ONON opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.41.

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

