Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in Valvoline $VVV

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 91,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,337,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,832,000 after purchasing an additional 419,094 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 95,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 922,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $35.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $166,227.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $693,090.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Stephens upped their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Valvoline from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price target on Valvoline in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About Valvoline

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

