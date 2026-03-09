Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ryder System by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after purchasing an additional 141,872 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 134,423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 160,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 12,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 14,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $3,041,924.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,759.36. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock valued at $28,233,471. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Ryder System Trading Down 5.5%

R opened at $198.79 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.54 and a 1-year high of $230.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

