Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Get SLB alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SLB by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,325,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,651,000 after buying an additional 208,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SLB by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB during the third quarter valued at $447,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 7.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,912.25. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,032,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,735.60. This trade represents a 28.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.