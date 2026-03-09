Fieldview Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This trade represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 142,551 shares of company stock worth $63,023,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.73 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.