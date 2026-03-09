First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 67,510 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $139,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

