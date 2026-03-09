First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $140,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.48, for a total transaction of $60,746.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,722. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,557.03. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,692,189. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $296.94 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

