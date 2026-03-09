First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Otter Tail Corporation $OTTR

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,464,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $120,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,633,000 after acquiring an additional 264,009 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Otter Tail by 31.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 409,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 98,243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,226 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 183.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 169,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 109,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $90.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Otter Tail Corporation has a 1 year low of $71.79 and a 1 year high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.15 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 21.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.5775 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company’s service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

