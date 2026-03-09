First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,886 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $123,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Axis Capital by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Axis Capital from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $103.29 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 15.37%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

