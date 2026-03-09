First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $147,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ES stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

