First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,588 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $121,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 52.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ResMed from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $281.00 price target on ResMed in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

ResMed Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:RMD opened at $252.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.92 and a 52 week high of $293.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.22 and a 200 day moving average of $259.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,790.06. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $1,366,435.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares in the company, valued at $127,642,532.94. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $4,152,307 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

