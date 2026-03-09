First Trust Advisors LP Has $122.74 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 118,419 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $122,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $132.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.