First Trust Advisors LP Has $124.88 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC $APTV

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,448,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 80,141 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $124,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,036.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 396,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $187,652,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14,336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,411,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,127,000 after buying an additional 3,388,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an “overweight” rating, citing roughly a 45% upside versus recent levels — a clear bullish signal for investors. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $105 and kept an “overweight” rating, citing roughly a 45% upside versus recent levels — a clear bullish signal for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from “peer perform” to “outperform” with a $91 target (about 25% upside), adding momentum from another sell-side shop. Read More.

Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from “peer perform” to “outperform” with a $91 target (about 25% upside), adding momentum from another sell-side shop. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Aptiv announced a cash tender offer to purchase multiple outstanding senior notes via its subsidiary — a sign of active balance-sheet management that can reduce interest burden or optimize maturities. Read More.

Aptiv announced a cash tender offer to purchase multiple outstanding senior notes via its subsidiary — a sign of active balance-sheet management that can reduce interest burden or optimize maturities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Board approved the previously announced spin-off of Versigent, setting record and distribution dates — a key corporate-governance step that can unlock separate market value for the electrical distribution business. Read More.

The Board approved the previously announced spin-off of Versigent, setting record and distribution dates — a key corporate-governance step that can unlock separate market value for the electrical distribution business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to highlight Aptiv’s exposure to ADAS and smart architecture as reasons to hold the stock, supporting a constructive medium-term thesis. Read More.

Analysts and commentary continue to highlight Aptiv’s exposure to ADAS and smart architecture as reasons to hold the stock, supporting a constructive medium-term thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Versigent subsidiaries priced an upsized $1.6B private offering of senior notes (2031 and 2034 maturities) to fund the separated business — important for the spin-off’s capital structure but not directly dilutive to post-spin Aptiv equity. Read More.

Versigent subsidiaries priced an upsized $1.6B private offering of senior notes (2031 and 2034 maturities) to fund the separated business — important for the spin-off’s capital structure but not directly dilutive to post-spin Aptiv equity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The spin-off financing involves relatively high coupon notes (6.125% and 6.375%), which underline leverage and refinancing costs for the carved-out business — a potential overhang if market conditions worsen. Read More.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.