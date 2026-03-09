First Trust Advisors LP Has $126.77 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $126,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 96.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Gartner Stock Down 1.1%

Gartner stock opened at $169.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $485.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.