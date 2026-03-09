First Trust Advisors LP Has $128.28 Million Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $128,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in McKesson by 150.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 56.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,236,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,109,000 after purchasing an additional 446,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Quietly Raising Payouts

Analyst support and dividend: Several sell‑side firms have raised price targets or reiterated buy ratings and McKesson recently declared its quarterly dividend (payable April 1). That continued analyst backing and a steady payout help underpin investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. McKesson Announces Planned CFO Transition

CFO transition announced: Longtime CFO Britt Vitalone will retire and McKesson named Kenny Cheung as incoming EVP & CFO effective May 29, 2026. The advance naming of a successor reduces leadership uncertainty but still warrants monitoring during the handover. Neutral Sentiment: Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Earnings Release Date and Conferences

Q4/FY‑2026 earnings date and webcast set for May 7; company says management will host the call and reiterated FY‑2026 outlook. The scheduled release and affirmed guidance reduce near‑term uncertainty but make the May 7 print a key catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Zacks Trending Stock Summary

Heightened retail/institutional attention: McKesson has been a trending stock in screens and writeups (Zacks, Yahoo/Zacks summaries), which can amplify volatility as traders reposition ahead of the earnings/counsel changes. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: EVP Michele Lau disclosed a sale of 2,725 shares (filed with the SEC). Executive stock sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, adding downward pressure amid the other headlines. Insider Sale Filing

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $968.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $914.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

McKesson stock opened at $918.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $633.53 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $882.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The company had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $313,240.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

