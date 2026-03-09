First Trust Advisors LP Has $131.62 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $131,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. This represents a 58.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.

Shares of GS stock opened at $820.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

