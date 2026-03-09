First Trust Advisors LP Has $131.62 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $131,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s research team warned oil could surge above the 2008 peak if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed — a view being widely cited by markets. A sharp commodities move usually boosts trading and FICC revenue for large banks like Goldman, and underscores the firm’s influential market research. Oil hits highest level since 2023 as Iran war triggers historic surge
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Alternatives led a $65M Series C in Sage (senior-care tech) — another visible private-equity/growth investment that supports fee income and demonstrates continued dealflow in Alternatives. That helps diversify revenue beyond trading and investment banking. Sage Raises $65M Series C Led By Goldman Sachs Alternatives
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Alternatives completed/participated in other PE investments (Mace Consult, Schellman), signaling active private markets deployment and potential management fees/carry down the road. These deals support the firm’s strategic push into Alternatives. Mace Consult Launches as a Standalone Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus on GS remains around a “Hold” and the stock is drawing investor attention — no immediate downgrade wave but mixed sentiment persists. GS Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman strategists and research notes (eg. buy dips on Iran/AI themes) are shaping market positioning — useful for investor guidance but not an immediate earnings driver. Goldman Strategists Say Buy Any Stocks Dip From Iran and AI
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile warnings about private credit (Lloyd Blankfein) and comments from CEO David Solomon flag “frothiness” and hidden risks in private credit — a sector where Goldman has significant exposure via Alternatives and lending businesses. That concern can pressure the stock due to potential mark-to-market, diligence costs or increased capital requirements. Something on Wall Street ‘Smells Like’ 2008, Says Former Goldman Sachs Chief
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/reputational headline risk: reporting shows Goldman’s top lawyer is expected to testify in connection with DOJ document releases tied to Epstein — this creates headline uncertainty and could weigh on sentiment even if it does not produce direct financial exposure. Epstein files: DOJ plans to release new batch of documents
GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $775.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $916.86.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of GS stock opened at $820.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $918.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.78.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
