First Trust Advisors LP Has $137.93 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $137,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $369.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.80. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.43 and a 52-week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.