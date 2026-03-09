First Trust Advisors LP Has $140.12 Million Stake in Flutter Entertainment PLC $FLUT

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $140,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLUT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.47. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.37). Flutter Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment PLC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLUT shares. Zacks Research cut Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

