First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $117,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $716,713,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 113.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,309 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 112.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,097,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $89.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $102.77.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

