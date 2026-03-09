First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 124,371 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $113,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Target alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,925,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,953,000 after buying an additional 6,481,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,247,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,602,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $578,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,051,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,050,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.

Target Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.27. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.