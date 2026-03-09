First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 452,638 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $134,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1,094.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 343.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $47.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of -0.05. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.