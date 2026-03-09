First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,808 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $143,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,531 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Edison International by 67.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Edison International by 141.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

