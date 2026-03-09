First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,855,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819,648 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $137,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Several sell‑side firms raised targets or forecasts this week (Mizuho raised its target to $37 and issued an outperform; Morgan Stanley and RBC also boosted targets), adding analyst momentum that can attract buyer interest.

Sector coverage is favoring midstream names as defensive, fee‑based income plays amid oil volatility and geopolitical risk; KMI is repeatedly cited as a buy for yield and stability, which can draw dividend-focused flows.

KMI expanded its post‑FID natural gas project backlog to roughly $10 billion (adding about $900M), signaling visible fee‑based projects tied to LNG and power demand that support future cash flows.

The company recently paid its quarterly dividend (annualized ~$1.17, ~3.5% yield), reinforcing the income story that attracts yield‑seeking investors.

While backlog expansion is positive, some coverage highlights fair‑value and cash‑flow scrutiny—investors may wait for clearer project execution and returns before assigning more valuation upside.

Insider selling: VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares at ≈$33.67 on March 5. The sale is modest versus his total holdings but can be perceived negatively by some investors.

MarketWatch noted KMI underperformed peers on Thursday, a reminder that sector rotation and near‑term relative weakness can drag the share price even amid constructive company headlines.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $207,609.22. Following the sale, the vice president owned 188,872 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,320.24. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,664.70. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,248. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

