First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $148,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Dell Earnings Highlight AI Server Growth

Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Positive Sentiment: AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. ISG Revenue Growth Strengthens

AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Daiwa PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Assessing Valuation After Surge

Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Data Center Solutions Report

Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — SEC filings show large director sales on March 2 (hundreds of thousands of shares sold), which can sap sentiment and trigger near-term selling pressure even when results are strong. SEC Filing – Director Sale

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $648,194.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,418 shares of company stock worth $160,431,302 in the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.