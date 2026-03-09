First Trust Advisors LP Sells 102,923 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 102,923 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HP were worth $129,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in HP by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,943,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,187,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $638,720,000 after purchasing an additional 424,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,146,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $321,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,246 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,066,521 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $197,307,000 after buying an additional 46,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $30.61.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. HP’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on HP in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus raised HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.