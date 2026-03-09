First Trust Advisors LP Sells 222,127 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,458,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 222,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37.
Key Intel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MWC announcements: Intel highlighted AI‑native 6G partnerships and expanded enterprise alliances that support a larger AI/networking growth story, which could help revenue mix and long‑term addressable market. Intel’s AI Native 6G Alliances And New Chair Reshape Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Strong AI server demand: Intel flagged surging demand for AI server processors — bullish for future sales and pricing power although fulfillment is a separate issue. Intel Flags Surging AI Server Demand As Factories Hit Capacity Limits
- Neutral Sentiment: Board leadership change: Intel’s long‑time chair is departing and the company announced board leadership shifts — governance change that could be positive or neutral depending on execution and strategic clarity. Intel board chair Frank Yeary to depart after 17 years
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/national‑security scrutiny: A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers raised concerns about Intel’s testing of tools made by a Chinese‑linked firm, introducing potential political and compliance risk. That scrutiny can prompt delays, additional controls, or reputational impact. US lawmakers raise concerns over Intel’s testing of tools made by Chinese-linked firm
- Negative Sentiment: Manufacturing uncertainty (18A reconsideration): Management is reportedly rethinking the 18A process/roadmap — investors dislike uncertainty around production technology because it affects margins, timelines and Intel’s foundry competitive positioning. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Slips, Intel Reconsiders 18A
- Negative Sentiment: Market/ macro pressure: Broader risk‑off drivers (rising oil, Middle East tensions) and articles noting February weakness are contributing to selling pressure on tech and cyclicals, amplifying reactions to Intel’s execution risks. The Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in March
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term price action: Despite the positive MWC coverage, some outlets note the stock has “dived” or slipped as investors focus on the above execution and regulatory issues — sentiment matters in the short term. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Dives Despite Vote of Confidence at MWC
Insider Transactions at Intel
In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.
About Intel
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
