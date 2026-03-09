First Trust Advisors LP Sells 222,127 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,458,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 222,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $149,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Key Intel News

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

