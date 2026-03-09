First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,354 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 627,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in ITT by 219.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $185.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ITT had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.74%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. ITT has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 63,450 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $12,099,280.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,028,284.26. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $222.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson set a $245.00 price objective on ITT in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

