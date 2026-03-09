First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,366 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $147,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total transaction of $920,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,345.76. This trade represents a 69.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $608.41 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.94 and a 200-day moving average of $668.62. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

