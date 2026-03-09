First Trust Advisors LP Sells 819,198 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $149,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 912.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,572,000 after buying an additional 711,471 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,499,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 901,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,158,000 after acquiring an additional 287,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,549,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Girish Juneja sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $346,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,544.94. This trade represents a 15.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 76,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $17,917,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,723,713.30. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,497 shares of company stock worth $19,196,277 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays set a $206.00 price objective on Dover in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $208.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dover Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $237.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Dover had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

