First Trust Advisors LP Sells 878,890 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 878,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $405,328,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,301,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

