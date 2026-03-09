First Trust Advisors LP Sells 878,890 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,690,145 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 878,890 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $127,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $405,328,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,301,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,139 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor
Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Ford’s underlying financial strength — growth in its Ford Pro commercial business and solid liquidity give the company runway to absorb recall costs and support operations, which some investors view as stabilizing for the stock. Why Ford’s Recall Storm Isn’t Derailing Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Value investors point to Ford’s low price-to-book and favorable style scores as signs of potential undervaluation, keeping the stock on some buy lists despite near-term noise. Here’s Why Ford Motor Company (F) is a Strong Value Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentators frame the current sell-off as a potential buy-the-dip opportunity if Ford weathers the recall and EV transitions; this view tempers panic but depends on the size of charges and execution on product strategy. Everyone Hates Ford Right Now. Does That Make It a No-Brainer Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Safety recalls are the immediate catalyst: regulators and Ford disclosed recalls affecting roughly 2.4 million vehicles (including ~1.74M U.S. vehicles for rearview-camera failures and ~605k for windshield-wiper issues), creating repair costs, reputational pressure and near-term cash/operational demands. Ford to recall 1.74 million vehicles in US over rearview camera issue, NHTSA says Ford to recall nearly 605,000 vehicles in US over windshield wiper issue, NHTSA says Ford Recalls Millions of Cars. The Stock Is Down.
- Negative Sentiment: Electric vehicle momentum has weakened: February EV sales plunged (~71%) as F-150 Lightning demand collapsed, prompting management to scale back some EV ambitions and refocus on hybrids and ICE models — a strategic reset that raises questions about EV profitability and future growth. Ford’s February EV Slump: Why the F-150 Lightning is Losing Charge
- Negative Sentiment: Write-downs tied to the EV program are large and market-moving: reports cite a roughly $19.5 billion charge linked to the EV business, amplifying investor concern about capital allocation and future earnings. Ford’s Success Battered By 615,000 Recall
Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7%
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.
Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.
