First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,105,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $146,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $80,820,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,401,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,490,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.46.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $98.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $155.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 29.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $145,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,259.32. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $873,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,186,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

