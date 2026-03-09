FirstEnergy Corporation $FE Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,992,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $137,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 418.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 270,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 218,020 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 114,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 107,176 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.76%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

