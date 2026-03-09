Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Target by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 27.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.76.
Target Price Performance
TGT opened at $120.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.27. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $126.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.09%.
About Target
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.
Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.
