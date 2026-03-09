Flavin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,923 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Flavin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,866,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 325,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $331.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.90. The company has a market cap of $564.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

