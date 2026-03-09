Flavin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Flavin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $71.65 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

