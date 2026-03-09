Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

NYSE DLR opened at $176.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

