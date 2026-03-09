Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $545,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 84.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 35,570 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $1,720,876.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,283.04. The trade was a 64.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Get Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AHR stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $604.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.990-2.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.