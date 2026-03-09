Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $17,221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 70.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 53.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 87,138 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $41.61 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $508,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.29. The trade was a 96.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 123,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,550.64. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,685 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair raised Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

