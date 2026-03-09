Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $579,000 Investment in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Baker Hughes

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $59.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $16,663,610.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 672,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,128,875.30. This represents a 28.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,956.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,588 shares in the company, valued at $862,296.68. The trade was a 56.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 312,594 shares of company stock worth $18,986,302 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. iA Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.