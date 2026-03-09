Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

WEC opened at $115.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $2,886,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,930,704. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.