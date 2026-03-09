Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 13.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 467,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Finally, Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Lease

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $9,977,218.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,941 shares in the company, valued at $46,482,002.23. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $4,097,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,480. The trade was a 46.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 483,125 shares of company stock valued at $30,937,868 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $679.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.