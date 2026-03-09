Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Alcoa $AA

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:AA opened at $59.53 on Monday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.