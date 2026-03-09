Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 71,910 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 657.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,492,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after acquiring an additional 249,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,390 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,926,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 785,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 688,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $906.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.02 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.98%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation’s largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

