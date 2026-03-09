Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 16,927 Aramark $ARMK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 241.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 3,892.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Aramark by 75.1% in the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aramark from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.28 on Monday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark’s offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

