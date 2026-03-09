Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 17,137 Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSPE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period.
Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.
About Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
The Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 companies that exhibit environmental, social, and governance (ESG) characteristics. RSPE was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.