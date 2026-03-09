Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 34,313 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $48.77 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

