Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 1,773 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $599.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.62 and a 200-day moving average of $607.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

