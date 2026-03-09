Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 7,621.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 987.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 528.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

